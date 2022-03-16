Champions League Results 2022: Qualified Teams After Wednesday Round of 16 Games

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The quarterfinals have finally come into form in the Champions League as the round of 16 drew to a close Wednesday.

Chelsea coasted past Lille 4-1 on aggregate thanks to a 2-1 victory in the second leg. Villarreal stunned Juventus with three late goals to advance on a 4-1 aggregate score line.

Here are the eight teams moving on to the next round:

2021-22 Champions League Quarterfinal Field

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Villarreal

Coming into the night, both fixtures were delicately poised.

Chelsea held a two-goal lead on Lille, but the ongoing turmoil at Stamford Bridge is the kind of thing that could potentially spill into the team's performance on the pitch. A comeback for the reigning Ligue 1 champion at home was plausible.

Juventus and Villarreal, meanwhile, had played to a 1-1 stalemate in their opening leg.

Chelsea and Lille provided the early excitement.

Jorginho was guilty of a handball in the 35th minute, which gave Lille a penalty. Burak Yilmaz hammered his effort past Edouard Mendy into the top right corner.

But on the brink of halftime, Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead by two goals again. The 23-year-old American continues to perform well on the biggest stages.

Conceding so close to halftime always carries the danger of deflating a team's morale. Lille watched all of its hard work over the previous 45-plus minutes undone in a moment.

It looked like Jocelyn Gourvennec's side never recovered from the setback. Lille was unable to muster much in the final third before Cesar Azpilicueta removed any doubt about the outcome with a goal in the 71st minute.

As that was happening, Villarreal was taking a 1-0 lead on Juventus.

Daniele Rugani conceded a penalty for a foul on Francis Coquelin. Wojciech Szczesny got a hand to Gerard Moreno's low shot but couldn't keep the ball out of the back of the net.

Eight minutes later, Pau Torres effectively sent Juventus packing when he put Villarreal up 3-1 on aggregate.

Arnaut Danjuma added a third for good measure in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

Signing Dusan Vlahovic in January didn't immediately make Juventus the Champions League favorite, but the transfer was clearly a sign of the club's continued lofty ambitions in Europe.

Juve reached the Champions League final in 2014-15 and again in 2016-17. Since then, they've failed to advance past the quarterfinals, and this will be their third straight exit in the round of 16.

As with Paris Saint-Germain, it seems fair to wonder at this point whether the dominance Juventus enjoyed domestically somehow ill-equipped to handle the Champions League.

Because of club chairman's Andrea Agnelli connection to the ill-fated European Super League, schadenfreude over the Italian giant's exit ran rampant once again.

If recent history is an indicator, the cream will eventually rise to the top. Once the final rolls around, it will likely be two of the usual suspects taking the Stade de France pitch on May 28.

For now, fans can at least still hope for a Cinderella run by Villarreal or Benfica, or even a long-awaited Champions League triumph for Atletico Madrid and manager Diego Simeone.