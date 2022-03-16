Russell Wilson on Broncos Trade: 'I Came Here for One Reason, and That's to Win'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is a Denver Bronco, and he's already set his sights as high as they can go.

Wilson said he hopes to join John Elway and Peyton Manning as all-time great Broncos by bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Denver.

"I'm super excited about winning. ... I came here for one reason, and that's to win," Wilson told reporters Wednesday at his introductory news conference.

The Broncos agreed to trade two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson on March 8. The trade became official Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 NFL league year.

Wilson spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks, rewriting the franchise record book in his image. Seattle won its first Super Bowl during the 2013 season and went back the following year but lost to the New England Patriots 28-24 after Wilson threw a goal-line interception with 20 seconds to play.

Wilson's departure essentially represented a loss for the quarterback in a power struggle with coach Pete Carroll. Rumors of tension between the two have been percolating since last offseason, particularly over the offensive philosophy. While they publicly said all the right things during training camp and the 2021 season, the trade of the 33-year-old franchise icon was a sign something wasn't right behind the scenes.

Wilson joined a team that fashions itself a Super Bowl contender, though it plays in the most competitive division in football. The AFC West now boasts Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, three of arguably the NFL's best half-dozen quarterbacks. Derek Carr, a fine signal-caller in his own right, is clearly the worst quarterback in the division.

Despite the competition, Wilson has his sights set high. He said Wednesday he plans to play 10-12 more seasons and wants to win "three or four more Super Bowls."

"Why would you want it any other way? I want to compete at the highest level," Wilson said of competing against Mahomes and Herbert.

The Broncos have not made the playoffs since Manning retired after they won Super Bowl 50. They've had arguably the NFL's worst rotating door of quarterbacks since, starting 11 different options in six seasons.

Wilson, if nothing else, should provide long-term stability. He's missed just three games in his career.