Joe Flacco, Jets Agree to New 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $3.5M

Joe Flacco, Jets Agree to New 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $3.5MMarch 16, 2022
Eric Espada/Getty Images
Joe Flacco will be back with the New York Jets in 2022 as the No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson.
JL Sports, the agency that represents Flacco, tweeted congratulations to the 37-year-old quarterback:
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Flacco's deal with the Jets is worth $3.5 million.
