Joe Flacco, Jets Agree to New 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $3.5M

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Joe Flacco will be back with the New York Jets in 2022 as the No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson.

JL Sports, the agency that represents Flacco, tweeted congratulations to the 37-year-old quarterback:

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Flacco's deal with the Jets is worth $3.5 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.