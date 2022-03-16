X

    Joe Flacco, Jets Agree to New 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $3.5M

    Adam WellsMarch 16, 2022

    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    Joe Flacco will be back with the New York Jets in 2022 as the No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson. 

    JL Sports, the agency that represents Flacco, tweeted congratulations to the 37-year-old quarterback:

    JL Sports @JLSports3

    Congratulations to our client <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeFlacco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeFlacco</a> on agreeing to a one year contract with the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a>

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Flacco's deal with the Jets is worth $3.5 million. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.