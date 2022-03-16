Greg Hardy's UFC Contract Expires, No Longer Listed on Promotion's Roster

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Former NFL defensive end turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy is no longer under contract with UFC.

According to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, UFC officials confirmed Wednesday that Hardy's deal was one of four that expired and he has been removed from UFC's roster.

Before transitioning to MMA and having 12 fights under the UFC umbrella, Hardy spent six seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

