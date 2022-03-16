Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Insiders See Seahawks, Colts as Possible Landing Spots

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly considered an "attractive option" for Baker Mayfield in a potential trade with the Cleveland Browns, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

The Indianapolis Colts are also a potential landing spot ahead of the Browns' "expected divorce" with Mayfield.

The report comes after Mayfield sent a message to fans amid "uncertainties" about his future:

The Browns are reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Mayfield is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off a disappointing 2021 season, finishing with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games. His 35.1 Total QBR ranked 27th of 31 qualified quarterbacks.

The struggles came while dealing with a shoulder injury and other physical issues that limited him on the field.

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick showed more upside in 2020, totaling 3,563 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He ranked 10th in the NFL with a 65.5 QBR that season.

Cleveland went 11-5 in 2020, winning its first playoff game since 1994.

The Colts and Seahawks could both use this type of production after trading away their starters this offseason. Indianapolis sent Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, while nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson went from Seattle to the Denver Broncos.

In both situations, Mayfield would be an immediate upgrade over the current options on the roster.