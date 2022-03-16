Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Officially Join ESPN as New 'Monday Night Football' Booth

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have officially made the move from Fox Sports to ESPN.

In a press release from ESPN director of communications Derek Volner, the network announced Wednesday that Buck and Aikman have signed contracts to call Monday Night Football and produce content for ESPN+.

Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN and sports content chairman, issued a statement in the release about the additions of Buck and Aikman:

"When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL. The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.