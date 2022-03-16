Duke Johnson Appears to Take Shot at Baker Mayfield After Tweet Thanking Browns Fans

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Baker Mayfield's message to Cleveland Browns fans caught the attention of one of his former teammates.

On Tuesday, Mayfield posted a long note on Twitter directed to Browns fans amid the uncertainty about his future with the organization:

The note prompted running back Duke Johnson, who spent four seasons with Cleveland from 2015-18, to post this GIF on Twitter:

Johnson's tweet appears to be a long-delayed response from when he gave the Browns a formal trade request during the summer of 2019.

When asked about Johnson's trade request in June 2019, Mayfield told reporters players are "either on this train or you're not."

Johnson did end up getting his wish, as the Browns traded him to the Houston Texans before the start of the 2019 season. He is currently playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Mayfield's note came on the same day that Browns management had a meeting with Deshaun Watson as they try to pitch the three-time Pro Bowler on accepting a trade to Cleveland.

Even if the Browns don't get Watson, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported they have "fielded exploratory trade calls" about Mayfield.

The 2022 season is Mayfield's final season under contract to Cleveland. He set career-lows last year with 3,010 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 starts. The 26-year-old had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum he originally suffered in Week 2 against the Texans.

After making the playoffs in 2020, expectations were high for the Browns coming into 2021. Mayfield's injury and inconsistent performance played a key role in the team finishing with a disappointing 8-9 record.

Cleveland hasn't posted consecutive winning records since doing it in four straight seasons from 1986-89.