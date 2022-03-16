Colin Kaepernick Would Fit on Seahawks After Russell Wilson Trade, Rasheem Green Says

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green said he'd be on board for the team to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who recently worked out with Hawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Green told TMZ Sports on Tuesday he's a fan of Kaepernick, who last played in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers.

"That's not really up to me, but I feel like he would be a good fit there," Green said, adding: "He's a great guy. Like what he stands for."

