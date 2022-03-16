Colin Kaepernick Posts Video of Workout with Tyler Lockett amid NFL Comeback Bid

Kevin Winter/WireImage,

Colin Kaepernick posted a video of him working out with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and his brother, Kansas State football commit Sterling Lockett, on Tuesday.

The meeting happened after Kaepernick put a call out on Twitter looking for professionals to help him train as he looks to get back into the NFL after a five-year absence.

Lockett answered the call, and a workout went down shortly thereafter.

On March 10, Kaepernick went on Twitter and said he's still working and looking for a shot.

One source gave ESPN's Adam Schefter on where Kaepernick's at right now.

Kaepernick had a six-year career with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016. During his final year, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who joined him in the protests, sued the league for collusion, saying teams conspired not to sign either player following their actions. The two sides reached a confidential financial settlement.

The 34-year-old has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 72 touchdowns (30 interceptions) and rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 more scores.