Colin Kaepernick Posts Video of Workout with Tyler Lockett amid NFL Comeback Bid

Colin Kaepernick Posts Video of Workout with Tyler Lockett amid NFL Comeback BidMarch 16, 2022
Colin Kaepernick posted a video of him working out with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and his brother, Kansas State football commit Sterling Lockett, on Tuesday.
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7
Great work today <a href="https://twitter.com/TDLockett12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tdlockett12</a> It felt great being out there with you. Thanks for everyone who tapped in via stream with us . The full video of the workout will be posted tomorrow. <br><br>Looking forward to doing it again! Who else is working? I’ll pull up
The meeting happened after Kaepernick put a call out on Twitter looking for professionals to help him train as he looks to get back into the NFL after a five-year absence.
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7
For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. <br><br>Who’s working?? I will pull up
Lockett answered the call, and a workout went down shortly thereafter.
On March 10, Kaepernick went on Twitter and said he's still working and looking for a shot.
One source gave ESPN's Adam Schefter on where Kaepernick's at right now.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.” <a href="https://t.co/VAXfKlZ6E4">https://t.co/VAXfKlZ6E4</a>
Kaepernick had a six-year career with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016. During his final year, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.
Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who joined him in the protests, sued the league for collusion, saying teams conspired not to sign either player following their actions. The two sides reached a confidential financial settlement.
The 34-year-old has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 72 touchdowns (30 interceptions) and rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 more scores.