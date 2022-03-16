Texas Southern Beats Texas A&M-CC, Will Play Kansas in 1st Round of March Madness

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The first victory of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament belongs to the Texas Southern Tigers of the Southwest Athletic Conference.

Southern defeated the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders of the Southland Conference 76-67 in Tuesday's First Four game between No. 16 seeds in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne, John Walker III and Brison Gresham led the way for the victors, who now have to play the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest Region.

A solid showing in defeat from Trevian Tennyson wasn't enough for Corpus Christi.

Notable Player Stats

Bryson Etienne, G, Southern: 21 PTS, 5 REB

John Walker III, F, Southern: 16 PTS, 6 REB



PJ Henry, G, Southern: 14 PTS, 5 REB

Trevian Tennyson, G, Corpus Christi: 18 PTS, 4 REB



Simeon Fryer, G, Corpus Christi: 12 PTS, 9 REB

One of the biggest storylines coming into the game was which offense would break through considering both units struggled for much of the season.

According to the pace-adjusted rankings on KenPom.com, Texas Southern had the 270th-best offense in the country. While that certainly isn't impressive, it was still better than Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's 287th-ranked group.

The Islanders at least have Isaac Mushila as a double-double threat and go-to option, while the Tigers didn't have a single player average 10 points per game.

The first half followed form, as the teams shot a combined 24-of-63 (38.1 percent) with 15 turnovers. Texas Southern enjoyed a 32-30 lead at intermission thanks in large part to its bench.

Walker and Etienne combined for 16 points with the former connecting on two three-pointers. The Tigers defense also kept Mushila in check, though Simeon Fryer spearheaded the early effort for the Islanders as both a scorer and rebounder.

Etienne continued to play well at the start of the second half and helped the Tigers extend their lead to six on multiple occasions.

However, Tennyson, the Islanders' second-leading scorer, led a 14-4 run with two three-pointers, a steal and a layup to give his team the lead.

His outside shooting was key because Gresham controlled the paint, corralling 14 boards and swatting seemingly every shot Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took in the lane on his way to six blocks.

But Texas Southern answered the run with a burst of its own, and free throws by Walker and PJ Henry, another Gresham block and a layup in transition by A.J. Lawson gave the Tigers a five-point lead heading into the final three minutes.

Then they rode their defense to victory.

The Islanders managed just a single field goal as the Tigers pulled away at the free-throw line to secure their spot in the round of 64.

What's Next?

Southern will face the Jayhawks in the round of 64 on Thursday.