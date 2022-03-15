Giants Rumors: Tyrod Taylor Agrees to 2-Year, $11M Contract as Daniel Jones' Backup

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Daniel Jones is still the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, but he will reportedly have an experienced and notable backup behind him during the 2022 campaign.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the NFC East team is expected to sign Tyrod Taylor as "a high-level backup" to Jones.

The deal is expected to be for two years and $11 million with incentives that can make it worth up to $17 million.

This has been an offseason of transition for the Giants, who hired head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen from the Buffalo Bills. Star running back Saquon Barkley has also been included in trade discussions, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the roster is dramatically different in the next few years.

The evaluation of Jones will surely be a part of that considering the up-and-down start to his career.

He was the No. 6 pick in 2019 and threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. However, he had just 11 touchdown throws to 10 picks in his second year and 10 touchdown throws to seven interceptions in his third season.

If Jones struggles early in 2022, Taylor can come in and turn things around in the short term.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2015 Pro Bowler has played for the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. He started six games for the Texans last year and completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions while adding 151 yards and three scores on the ground.

Taylor also threw for more than 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons for the Bills in 2015 and 2016 and can be a leader even if he isn't playing.

For now, he will be Jones' backup, but he could become the Giants' starter.