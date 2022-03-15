Champions League Results 2022: Qualified Teams After Tuesday Round of 16 Games

AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Atletico Madrid and Benfica are through to the Champions League quarterfinals after dispatching Manchester United and Ajax, respectively, on Tuesday.

Here's a look at Tuesday's action, up-to-date round of 16 results, remaining matchups, the current quarterfinalists and what's left to settle for this year's Champions League campaign.

Round of 16 Results (Aggregate, 2 Legs)

Bayern Munich 8-2 Red Bull Salzberg (1-1, 7-1)

Manchester City 5-0 Sporting CP (5-0, 0-0)

Liverpool 2-1 Inter Milan (2-0, 0-1)

Real Madrid 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain (0-1, 3-1)

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Manchester United (1-1, 1-0)

Benfica 3-2 Ajax (2-2, 1-0)

Remaining Round of 16 Matchups

Chelsea at Lille (2-0 Chelsea)

Villareal at Juventus (1-1)

Both matches Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal Field

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid



Benfica

Remaining Champions League Draws and Schedules

Friday, 7 a.m. ET: Quarterfinal and semifinal draws

First quarterfinal leg: Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6

Second quarterfinal leg: Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13

First semifinal leg: Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27

Second semifinal leg: Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4

Finals, 4 p.m. ET: Saturday, May 28 (Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Manchester United

Renan Lodi's 41st-minute header off an Antoine Griezmann cross at Manchester United's Old Trafford put Atletico Madrid through to the quarterfinals for the sixth time since 2014.

Utd Faithfuls broke down the goal:

Jan Oblak was excellent in net, saving five Manchester United shots, including one with his head in the 13th minute off an Anthony Elanga shot:

Manchester United had another great chance in the 77th minute off a Raphaël Varane header via an Alex Telles cross, but Oblak came up with yet another big save.

Despite the loss, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Iker Casillas for the most minutes played in Champions League history:

Atletico Madrid will now look for its first semifinal appearance since 2017, when they fell to Real Madrid.

Benfica 1, Ajax 0

Ajax took 16 shots, had 69 percent ball possession and 10 corner kicks to Benfica's four, but it's Benfica that is moving on after Darwin Nunez's 77th-minute header following Alejandro Grimaldo's cross on a set piece:

That was Nunez's only shot on goal at Ajax's Johan Cruyff Arena, but it was enough to send Benfica onward.

It's been a tremendous season for the 22-year-old Nunez, who has 24 goals (four in Champions League) across all competitions in 29 matches for Benfica in 2021-22.

Now he's sent Benfica to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

Ajax's best chances occurred near the end of the first half, when Antony got a shot on goal in the 35th minute before Ryan Gravenberch fired his own shot moments later.

However, both attempts were saved, and they proved to be Ajax's lone shots on goal of the evening.