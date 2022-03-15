Most Guaranteed Money in NFL QB Contracts After Aaron Rodgers' Reported Packers Deal

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers is complete, and it's set to make him a much richer man while also lowering his cap hold so the team can compete for Super Bowls.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Rodgers signed a "complicated" new deal that essentially boils down to a three-year, $150.8 million contract. The first two years of the deal pay Rodgers $101.5 million and are fully guaranteed at signing; a third year at $49.3 million is practically guaranteed.

Both of those numbers give Rodgers the highest guarantee total for a quarterback in NFL history.

Largest QB Contracts in Guaranteed Money

1. Aaron Rodgers ($101.5 million fully guaranteed; $150.8 million practically guaranteed)

2. Josh Allen ($100 million fully guaranteed; $150 million practically guaranteed)

3. Patrick Mahomes ($63.1 million fully guaranteed; $141.5 million practically guaranteed)

4. Dak Prescott ($95 million fully guaranteed; $126 million practically guaranteed)

5. Deshaun Watson ($73.7 million fully guaranteed; $110.7 million practically guaranteed)

via Spotrac

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Rodgers' cap hold will be lowered from $46.7 million to $28.5 million this season and a manageable $31.6 million in 2023. The sides were able to get his number lowered by tacking on void years to the end of the contract, essentially kicking the cap can down the road into the future.

For all intents and purposes, Rodgers has committed to the Packers for the next three seasons and seems likely to retire in Green Bay. That's a massive change from where we were a year ago when Rodgers was holding out of offseason workouts and angling for an exit behind the scenes.

The reigning MVP obviously views Green Bay as the place best fitted for him to win a second Super Bowl. After finally ending the Rodgers saga, the Packers can now focus on the pressing matter of surrounding him with title-worthy talent.

Getting a Davante Adams extension done should be tops on the list.