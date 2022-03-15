Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Browns to Meet with QB amid Panthers, Saints Interest

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Texans reportedly granted clearance for quarterback Deshaun Watson to meet with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday as he researches different trade options.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported the Browns are "not entirely sold" on keeping Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback and remain "more than open to the idea" of seeking out a potential upgrade at the position, such as Watson.

