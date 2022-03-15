Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory, Jayron Kearse Contracts Eyed by Dallas in Free Agency

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly working to re-sign defensive end Randy Gregory and safety Jayron Kearse ahead of the new NFL league year on Wednesday.

Boardroom's Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that Gregory is a "huge priority" for the Cowboys, while the team is eyeing a multiyear contract extension with Kearse.

Dallas made a major jump last year, going from 28th in scoring defense in 2020 to seventh in that category in 2021, so trying to keep key contributors in place makes sense.

Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick, has been forced to pause his career on a few different occasions after multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He was most recently reinstated in September 2020 and remained active each of the past two years.

The 29-year-old University of Nebraska product is coming off a 2021 season where he recorded 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception across 12 games. He received a strong 78.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

"I've always felt like I could play this way," Gregory told ESPN's Todd Archer in November. "I think I've just gotten the opportunity to show it and I've capitalized on it."

With no shortage of teams looking to add edge-rushers, the Cowboys figure to face competition in their effort to bring back Gregory.

9News' Mike Klis reported Monday the Denver Broncos were one of "multiple teams" showing interest in the Florida native after the start of the legal tampering period.

Meanwhile, Kearse is coming off the best statistical season of his six-year career. He tallied 101 total tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and a sack in 16 appearances.

The former Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions starter told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News he hoped to remain with the Cowboys but was leaving all options open in free agency.

"But at the end of the day, this whole entire process is a business," Kearse said Friday. "I'm going into Year 7. This is my time. I just want what I'm worth. I'm hoping that's in Dallas, but if it's not, I have to make the best decision for my family."

Spotrac notes the Cowboys stand at $26.8 million in salary-cap space as the free-agent market gets set to open, so the potential to bring back Gregory and Kearse remains within reach.

If either player leaves, it'll open a key void Dallas' front office must fill either in free agency, the draft or via trade.