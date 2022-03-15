Giants Trade Rumors: Saquon Barkley's, James Bradberry's Markets Not Strong

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and cornerback James Bradberry reportedly aren't generating significant interest on the trade market.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported Monday the Giants are "open" to trading either this offseason and have discussed potential moves with multiple teams as they look to clear $40 million in salary-cap space. However, Vacchiano noted "the market doesn't appear to be strong" and wrote that the major reason was "a feeling that the Giants are 'desperate' to clear cap space."

Bradberry carries a $21.9 million cap hit for the 2022 campaign, per Spotrac, which is something the Giants surely want to avoid. They have missed the playoffs in each of the last five years and reset this offseason by hiring general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll from the Buffalo Bills.

Perhaps a team in win-now mode that needs a cornerback will show increased interest in Bradberry as the offseason progresses and more free agents make their decisions.

He isn't far removed from a Pro Bowl season in 2020 and appeared in 17 games during the 2021 campaign, recording 47 tackles, 17 passes defended, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Still, Vacchiano reported neither Bradberry nor Barkley would net more than a fourth-round pick.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The concern with Barkley is his ability to stay healthy. He looked well on his way to a dominant career when he was the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he tore his ACL during the 2020 season and played just two games.

The Penn State product played 13 games in 2021 but did not look like the same player. He finished with 162 carries for 592 yards and two touchdowns to go with 41 catches for 263 yards and two scores.

Barkley averaged 3.7 yards per carry, which was a far cry from his 5.0 mark as a rookie when he had 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. In 2019, he had 1,441 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

Even that version of Barkley would surely generate plenty of interest on the open market, but there is apparently too much uncertainty at this point of the offseason for teams to offer anything significant in a potential trade.