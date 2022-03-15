Frank Clark, Chiefs Reportedly Agreed to 2-Year, $29M Restructured Contract

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Defensive end Frank Clark is reportedly staying with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the pass-rusher reworked his contract into a two-year, $29 million deal that can be worth as much as $36 million. Clark has played for the Chiefs during the last three seasons after spending his first four years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Albert Breer of The MMQB had reported earlier Monday that the AFC West team was attempting to restructure the Michigan product's deal in an effort to keep him on the roster.

Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk explained Clark was previously scheduled to carry a $26 million salary-cap hit for the 2022 campaign. While releasing him would have cleared $12.7 million, it also would have cost Kansas City $13.6 million in dead cap.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine the team was working on Clark's contract in an effort to change that cap hit.

"If it's close, something usually gets done," he said then.

The pass-rusher played 14 games in 2021 and finished with 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles to make his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

He was also a key part of the 2019 Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl, recording 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and one interception. He tallied a sack in the Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Clark is still just 28 years old and has been one of Kansas City's anchors along the defensive front.

While his contract left his future in question coming into the offseason, the Chiefs reportedly figured out a way to keep him in the fold.