Chiefs Rumors: Justin Reid to Sign 3-Year, $31.5M Contract After 4 Years with Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly making a big change to their defense by signing former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Reid agreed Monday to a three-year, $31.5 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport pointed out that the pact likely means free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu will not return to Kansas City.

Reid spent the first four seasons of his career with Houston and grew into a solid defender. The 2018 third-round pick recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 13 games last year. One of the games he missed was because he violated team rules.

At 25 years old, Reid was one of the better young defenders on the open market.

Mathieu has played for the Chiefs for the last three years. He finished with 76 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended and three fumble recoveries last season.

Mathieu, set to turn 30 in May, is regarded as one of the most versatile defenders in the league. It's likely the three-time All-Pro is seeking a big-money contract to land among the highest-paid safeties in the league.

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks holds the distinction of the highest-paid safety at $17.5 million per year. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Mathieu ink a deal in that range.

Mathieu isn't the only major name on the safety market. Former New Orleans Saint Marcus Williams will also likely command a large pact.