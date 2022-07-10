5-Star EDGE Prospect Chandavian Bradley Commits to Tennessee over Texas A&M, More

Photo Credit: Parker Thune, 247Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers improved their future defensive line Sunday when edge-rusher Chandavian Bradley joined their 2023 recruiting class.

Bradley, who checks in at 6'4½" and 220 pounds, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 36 overall player, No. 5 edge-rusher and No. 1 player from the state of Missouri in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

One look at the list of schools interested in Bradley during the recruiting process underscores his talent.

In March 2022, he announced his 10 finalists of Washington, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, Miami, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and Clemson. That some of the top-notch programs in the country were so interested in him came as no surprise considering his ceiling.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports projected Bradley as a future second- or third-round NFL draft pick and suggested he will be even better when he adds strength and technique at the college level.

Still, he is someone who can explode past offensive linemen off the edge with his quick burst, which may force double-teams his way as soon as his freshman season. If it does, that will free up some of his teammates for better blitzing lanes and help him impact the game even when he doesn't tally sacks as a pass-rusher.

Bradley is also athletic enough to help play against the run and can chase down ball-carriers when they get to the next level.

His ceiling alone means he will likely work his way into his new team's defensive line rotation as soon as his freshman season, and he has the potential to be one of the best defensive players in the country by the time he is ready for the NFL draft.

If that ends up being the case, Bradley will be one of the most important recruits of the entire 2023 class.

Tennessee made major waves when it secured the commitment of 5-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava. Adding another blue-chip star represents further affirmation for head coach Josh Heupel and the overall direction of the program.