NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Interests 49ers, Raiders; Jets Haven't Offered Contract

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore is reportedly drawing interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers, according to Boardroom's Jordan Schultz, and is expected to land a "healthy contract."

Schultz also noted the New York Jets have not made an offer to the free agent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

