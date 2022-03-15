How Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Zay Jones Contracts Impact Jaguars' Depth Chart

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars added some impact receivers on Monday to surround second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2022, signing wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram.

Kirk figures to be one of Jacksonville's top receivers next season, alongside Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr., while Engram will serve as its top tight end. Jones will also be one of the team's top receivers, though he likely won't be an every-down player with all the depth the Jags have at the position.

The Jaguars signed Kirk to a four-year deal worth up to $84 million, making him the third-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Jones, meanwhile, received a three-year deal worth up to $30 million, while Engram agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Jacksonville's goal this offseason was to add better weapons for Lawrence, who had a subpar rookie season. The 2021 first overall pick completed just 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns against 17 interceptions.

Kirk, who spent the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, had a breakout 2021 season. The 2018 second-round pick out of Texas A&M caught 77 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

Considering he'll likely be Lawrence's top target in 2022, he could eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Kirk alone was a great addition, but Jones and Engram will make the offense even more effective.

Jones, a 2017 second-round pick, had a bounce-back 2021 campaign after a rough 2020 season that saw him catch just 14 passes for 154 yards. The 26-year-old caught 47 passes for 546 yards and one touchdown last year. However, it's hard to imagine him being a top target for Lawrence in 2022.

As for Engram, he's a significant upgrade from any tight end the Jaguars had last season. The 27-year-old spent the last five seasons with the New York Giants and had an impressive 2021 season, catching 46 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars finished the 2021 campaign with a 3-14 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The franchise clearly hasn't been shy about spending money this offseason in hopes of reaching the postseason again in 2022.