Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram's Updated Jaguars Fantasy Outlook

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been making moves to revamp their passing attack this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $84 million with wide receiver Christian Kirk. Schefter also reports that the team will sign tight end Evan Engram to a one-year deal that can reach $10 million with incentives.

It's clear that the Jaguars made these acquisitions to improve the talent around promising young quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2021. So how should fantasy managers view Jacksonville's air attack for this upcoming season?

While competing under an inept head coach for most of the season, Lawrence's rookie year didn't live up to the expectations of a top draft pick. The 22-year-old completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

While Lawrence's numbers are underwhelming, he showed a bit of improvement late in the season by completing over 62 percent of his passes in each of the final three games. He ranked 22nd in fantasy points by a quarterback last year.

Kirk will step in and compete with Marvin Jones Jr. to become Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver. Kirk recorded career-highs of 77 receptions and 982 receiving yards last season with five touchdowns while playing for the Arizona Cardinals. None of the Jaguars' receivers last year matched any of those numbers.

A former first-round pick, Engram has never recorded 800 or more receiving yards. His career-high of six touchdowns came in his rookie year in 2017.

While adding weapons like Kirk and Engram is important for Lawrence's development, the biggest move this offseason that will help him was the hiring of Doug Pederson as head coach. Pederson is a proven offensive mind who can mold a young quarterback. Lawrence's numbers should see a marked improvement next season.

Lawrence, who was sacked 32 times last year, should also benefit from the reported signing of Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. The team also placed its franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

Fantasy managers should view Lawrence as a sleeper pick in upcoming drafts. While it would be wise to select a more proven signal-caller as a starter, nabbing Lawrence as a QB2 would be a shrewd move. He could be in line for a breakout year, so it would be better to stash him on your roster rather than wait for the waiver-wire frenzy.

As for Kirk and Engram, they still remain middle-of-the-pack receiving options. Kirk's usage should increase in Jacksonville's offense, so he could push for WR2 status. But until that time, it's better to consider him a flex option with boom potential.

Engram has not proven to be a viable fantasy tight end outside of his rookie season, so he's not worth much more than a late-round flier in drafts. He could be available to add off the waiver wire as a plug-and-play option.