LV Sportsbooks Saw Large Bets on Bucs' Super Bowl Futures Ahead of Tom Brady's Return

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady announced Sunday night that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season, which had significant implications on the team's Super Bowl betting odds.

The Buccaneers now are tied for the third-best odds to win the title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, bettors at several Las Vegas Sportsbooks saw an influx of bets for Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl just days before Brady announced he would be returning.

The Buccaneers were considered a long shot to win the Lombardi Trophy at 50-1 on Thursday, but bets worth more than $10,000 were placed at the SuperBook, South Point and Circa Sports, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

"We thought Deshaun Watson was going [to Tampa Bay]," sportsbook manager for the Superbook Randy Blum said. "We didn't think it was about Brady at the time."

If Brady and the Buccaneers win the title next season, those bettors are going to be incredibly happy, but if Tampa Bay goes out on a sour note like they did last year, those bettors will walk away wishing they had spent their money elsewhere.

But considering Brady noted that he has "unfinished business," there's a pretty big chance the 45-year-old throws everything he has at what could be one final shot at adding another title to his laundry list of accolades.

