4-Star QB Jaden Rashada Commits to Miami Over Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Four-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada has committed to the Miami Hurricanes, he announced Sunday.

"Playing for a proven head coach in coach [Mario] Cristobal, who has proven himself as a winner, playing for an offensive coordinator in Josh Gattis, who has proven himself a winner, being in that system, that was appealing to me," he said Sunday on CBS Sports HQ, via Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.

Rashada is the fifth-ranked player out of California and the seventh-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

247Sports national recruiting expert Chris Singletary wrote the following about Rashada:

"Stands tall in the pocket with the mobility to avoid the rush and buy time to make plays under pressure. He has poise and does a nice job making plays off platform. Mechanically he has a smooth effortless throwing motion. He is able to get the ball out quickly generating power from his lower body to have the ball snap out of his hand."

Singletary added that Rashada, who is 185 pounds, could benefit from gaining 20 pounds of muscle. He also noted that the teenager has good ball placement and anticipation.

During the 2021 season, Rashada threw for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also rushed for 193 yards and one score on 25 attempts.

The California native received offers from many schools, including Washington State, Stanford, Oregon, Ole Miss, Michigan State and San Jose State, but those schools weren't among his top choices.

Rashada included Miami in his top seven schools, so his decision to join the Hurricanes comes as no surprise.

The Hurricanes also made a significant push to land Rashada, which he confirmed while speaking about the school following one of his visits.

“Man I love Miami…To me, Miami is pretty close to Cali if you’re talking scenery, places you can live. I really do like Miami and how much they’re pushing me. They’re interested in me and that staff was on me at Oregon…

"Coach [Josh] Gattis has been on me like nobody else, as well as coach [Mario] Cristobal and coach [Frank] Ponce. They’ve just been showing me crazy love lately.”

Rashada could end up being a key part of Miami re-emerging as a national power.