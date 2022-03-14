Myles Carter, Shawn Williams Headline 2022 HBCU All-Star Game Rosters

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Myles Carter of Delaware State is among the 24 players selected to take part in the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game next month.

Here are the full rosters for each team in the upcoming showcase:

The game will take place on April 3 at 4 p.m. ET during Final Four weekend in New Orleans. This exhibition of the top players from historically Black colleges and universities was initially scheduled to begin annually in 2020, but it has been canceled the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural edition will finally take place in 2022, featuring the top talent from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC and other HBCU schools from different conferences.

"What a blessing for us to celebrate Black culture, Black excellence, and Black history through our weeklong HBCU All Star Game Experience during Final Four Weekend in New Orleans," event CEO Travis Williams said in November.

Myles Carter is among the star attractions for the game after averaging 16.8 points per game for Delaware State this season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Shawn Williams (16.6 ppg), Howard's Kyle Foster (15.8 ppg) and Hampton's Najee Garvin (15.2 ppg) are among the other high scorers in the Division I level this season.

SWAC tournament winner Texas Southern is represented in this event by Brison Gresham, although MEAC champions Norfolk State don't have any players listed.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

From Division II, Fayetteville State's Jalen Seegers and Winston-Salem State's Javonte Cooke are among the players to watch.

The game will be another chance to highlight HBCU players on a national stage. Morgan State and Howard featured in the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic in February as part of NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Look for scouts to keep an eye on the All-Star Game as well with players trying to make the jump to the next level.