NFL Rumors: 49ers, Raiders, Bears, More Targeting Marquez Valdes-Scantling in FA

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Despite having a somewhat down 2021 NFL season, free-agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling is garnering interest from multiple teams, according to USA Today's Josina Anderson.

Anderson reported the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are tracking the 27-year-old wide receiver.

Valdes-Scantling missed six games last year, due in large part to a hamstring problem that landed him on injured reserve. In 11 appearances, he caught 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns. His 16.5 yards per reception represented the highest mark among Green Bay's wideouts.

The Packers have already placed the franchise tag on Davante Adams, which will guarantee him $20.1 million in 2022.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Adams told the team he doesn't intend to play on the tag, and a new contract could mean a higher cap hit for the upcoming year.

And while Aaron Rodgers refuted a report about agreeing to a four-year, $200 million extension with the Packers, his pact will be a costly pursuit for the team. Per Rapoport, Preston Smith put pen to paper on an extension that will count for $14 million in 2022.

Green Bay is $18.3 million in the red, per Over the Cap. Beyond being unable to re-sign all of the team's free agents, general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to trim costs through contract restructures and roster cuts.

Valdes-Scantling figures to be one of the Packers' expendable pieces.

Drops have been a persistent issue throughout his career. He had a 47.3 percent catch rate in 2021, per Pro Football Reference. Because of the threat he poses down the field—he led the league in yards per catch (20.9) in 2020—it's no surprise he's still getting looks from a number of teams.