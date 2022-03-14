Sharmell Announced for 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class Alongside Undertaker, Vader

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

WWE announced Monday that Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of the class of 2022.

Sharmell is the third member of a class that includes The Undertaker and Vader, and she will be enshrined April 1 following SmackDown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Sharmell is married to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and she is best known for serving as Booker's on-screen manager from 2005 to 2007.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.