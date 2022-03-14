Report: Some Teams Eyeing Deshaun Watson Trade Had Private Investigators in Houston

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Teams pursuing Deshaun Watson have reportedly been doing significant background on the quarterback throughout the past year, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Breer reported organizations used their security teams to look into Watson's legal situation, while some teams "have even put private investigators on the ground in Houston to get the best information possible."

Watson will not face criminal charges following accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, but 22 civil lawsuits remain unresolved.

The Houston Texans are likely to deal the quarterback this offseason, with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers reportedly already making offers, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns have also reportedly showed interest along with the Saints and Panthers, per Mike Jones of USA Today.

Though the NFL could still suspend the player under the personal conduct policy, Breer believes the teams involved are "comfortable with where Watson stands legally."

Watson sat out all of 2021 after requesting a trade the previous offseason, although he was on the active roster and received full pay for the season.

The 26-year-old was a star when on the field, earning three Pro Bowl selections in his four NFL seasons. His 4,823 passing yards led the league in 2020, adding 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards with three touchdowns as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in football.