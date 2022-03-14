NFL Rumors: Packers Cut LB Za'Darius Smith, OT Billy Turner amid Davante Adams Buzz

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly released linebacker Za'Darius Smith, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Offensive tackle Billy Turner will also be released, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Smith initially had a $27.6 million cap hit in 2022, but the deal now frees up $15 million in cap space, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Turner had a $9.2 million number for the upcoming season, per Spotrac, but the move should save $4.2 million against the cap.

The moves came after the Packers agreed to a four-year extension with linebacker Preston Smith, which also helped clear space in the salary cap, per Silverstein.

Green Bay entered the day with an NFL-worst $43.7 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

The squad is still looking to sign a long-term deal with receiver Davante Adams, who reportedly won't play on the franchise tag that was placed on him, per Rapoport. The All-Pro would make $20.1 million on a one-year tender if no deal is reached.

Za'Darius Smith played just one regular-season game last season before going on injured reserve with a back injury. He returned in time for the postseason, although the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

If healthy, the 29-year-old could be one of the top defenders on the market. Smith tallied 26 sacks during his first two years in Green Bay, earning a Pro Bowl selection each season. He was named second-team All-Pro after getting 12.5 sacks with four forced fumbles in 2020.

The Packers can move forward with Preston Smith and Rashan Gary leading the pass rush, but Za'Darius Smith would be an impact player on most rosters.

Turner made 13 starts last season and has spent time at multiple positions during his three years in Green Bay. Primarily a right tackle in 2020, he shifted to left tackle in place of the injured David Bakhtiari when needed. He also has a lot of experience at guard earlier in his career.

The versatility could make the 30-year-old an intriguing free agent for teams looking to upgrade the offensive line.

With Dennis Kelly also a free agent, the Packers could turn to Yosuah Nijman or Cole Van Lanen to fill Turner's role on the offensive line.