Report: Davante Adams Tells Packers He Won't Play on Franchise Tag amid Contract Talk

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers may have avoided catastrophe when Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the team for the 2022 season, but things could be coming to a head with wideout Davante Adams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Adams has informed the Packers he has no plans to play next season on the franchise tag. Green Bay placed the $20.1 million tag on Adams ahead of last week's deadline after failing to reach a long-term contract agreement.

The sides reportedly remain "far apart" in talks, and Rapoport says the relationship between Adams and the Packers is "not in a great place." The Packers have until 4 p.m. ET on July 15 to reach a long-term deal; otherwise, Adams will have to play on the tag or sit out the 2022 season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Adams has been telling friends and teammates he's "upset" at the lack of progress.

The five-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career in Green Bay and has recorded at least 100 receptions in three of the last four seasons. His 123 receptions and 1,553 yards set career highs last season.

Adams is under no obligation to report to any team activities until he signs his franchise tender or a long-term contract. Even if he doesn't go through with his threat to sit out without a new deal, it's possible—or even likely—he skips out on the offseason training program.

Adams could show up immediately before Week 1 and still get paid the same $20.1 million without having to take any hits in training camp. We've seen an increasing number of players take that holdout tack when they receive the franchise tag. Le'Veon Bell went as far as to sit out the entire 2018 season when the Pittsburgh Steelers used their franchise tag on him.

It's unlikely the situation will reach the point of Adams sitting out an entire season—in part because the Packers know not to alienate Rodgers at this juncture. Rodgers may have publicly committed to being with the team in 2022, but that could quickly change if he feels the Packers are disrespecting his top target.