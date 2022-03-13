Carson Wentz Comments on Trade to Commanders from Colts: 'God's Plan!'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Being traded to the Washington Commanders after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts was all part of the plan in Carson Wentz's eyes.

Wentz released a statement thanking the Colts organization and the fans in Indianapolis for welcoming him and added, "the relationships I formed are what I'll remember most."

He also mentioned how excited he is to play for Washington and said the move was "God's plan."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wentz went to Washington along with a second- and seventh-round pick, while a second-, third- and conditional third-round pick went to the Colts. Washington will also pay Wentz's full $28 million for the 2022 campaign.

The veteran quarterback is familiar with the NFC East despite spending last season in the AFC.

He spent his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft. He was an MVP candidate in his second year in the league until he tore his ACL and had to watch from the sidelines as the team won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles at quarterback.

Wentz was up-and-down from there, throwing for 4,039 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven picks in 2019 and then leading the league with 15 picks in 2020. Philadelphia traded him to the Colts before the 2021 season, and he completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in Indianapolis.

Still, the collapse at the end of the season overshadowed the rest of the campaign, as the Colts missed the playoffs by losing their last two games.

The final one was to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Wentz threw an interception and lost a fumble while leading the offense to a mere 11 points. It was part of a troubling pattern for the quarterback, who threw for more than 225 yards just once in the last eight games.

Perhaps he can turn things around in a return to the NFC for a team that has long been searching for a reliable franchise quarterback.

Judging by his message, he appears ready to return to the division.