Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Browns 'Poking Around and Discussing Potential Upgrades'

The Cleveland Browns publicly committed to Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in 2022.

Privately, it's a little more unclear.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the Browns have been "poking around and discussing potential upgrades" to their embattled starting quarterback.

