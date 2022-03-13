Players Championship 2022 Leaderboard: Full Cut Line List of Players Removed

Logan Bowles/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Brutal playing conditions at the 2022 Players Championship prevented some of the sport's biggest names from making the cut.

Weather has been the biggest story at TPC Sawgrass, causing delays in each of the first two rounds, while winds have caused problems for a majority of golfers. Tom Hoge and Sam Burns were among those who survived the challenges with the duo leading the field through Round 2 at seven strokes under par.

Not everyone has been as fortunate, with the plus-two cut line eliminating several players who were expected to contend, including Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

There was significant drama on the cut line down the stretch with only the top 65 players and ties eligible to play in Round 3. Scott Piercy, in the last group of the day, changed the outlook when he carded a quadruple bogey on the 17th hole:

The change saved Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and several others who sat at two strokes over par through two rounds.

Piercy, meanwhile, knocked himself out of contention with a bogey on 18, putting him three strokes over par.

Here are the other notable players who missed the cut after Sunday's completion of Round 2.

Missed Cut

Chris Kirk (+3)

Jason Day (+3)

Cam Davis (+3)

Carlos Ortiz (+3)

Marc Leishman (+3)

Matt Kuchar (+3)

Charley Hoffman (+3)

Patrick Rodgers (+3)

Jhonattan Vegas (+3)

Henrik Norlander (+3)

Scott Piercy (+3)

Collin Morikawa (+4)

Justin Rose (+4)

Tony Finau (+4)

Webb Simpson (+4)

Charl Schwartzel (+4)

Adam Scott (+4)

Lucas Glover (+4)

Talor Gooch (+4)

Patrick Cantlay (+5)

Jordan Spieth (+7)

Xander Schauffele (+7)

Brooks Koepka (+9)

Zach Johnson (+9)

Henrik Stenson (WD)

Full leaderboard and cut list available at PGATour.com.

When the best golfers in the world look like amateurs at a public course, you know it was a rough couple of rounds on the PGA Tour.

The iconic 17th hole at Sawgrass is known for causing problems, but it was worse than usual Saturday with strong winds pushing nearly everyone into the water:

"You catch some gusts, and you play, I guess, the wrong shot, the wrong gust, and you make some numbers," Koepka said after the round.

Koepka followed up a par 72 in Round 1 with an 81 in Round 2, featuring four bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple on 17.

The wind played a role beyond just on No. 17, however, with top players producing forgettable shots throughout the day:

Xander Schauffele was in contention at four strokes under par at one point in the first round until a quadruple bogey on 18 ruined his day. A brutal Round 2 caused him to finish seven strokes over par.

Spieth was also at seven over for the tournament, mostly because of his score of 42 on the back nine in Round 2. Morikawa, the No. 2 player in the world rankings, finished four strokes over par after shooting 73 and 75 in his two rounds.

It became a bigger surprise when players didn't struggle Saturday, including Justin Thomas who shot a bogey-free 69. It left Harry Higgs baffled after he shot 76 in Round 2.

The conditions were more favorable Sunday for those who had yet to finish the second round, causing significant changes on the leaderboard.

Burns, Hoge, Harold Varner III and Erik van Rooyen were among those who notably put up low numbers in the late groups in Round 2.

There were still some notable struggles on Sunday, including Patrick Cantlay. Last year's Tour Championship winner was within striking distance of the cut line until his triple bogey at 17 dropped him to plus-five for the tournament.

Piercy then notably killed his chances on 17 before finishing one stroke off the cut:

The leaderboard still features plenty of top players, with Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson among those within striking distance of the lead. It could come down to how the course is playing at that moment.