Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Get Married and Post Photos From Hawai'i Wedding

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews were married over the weekend in Hawai'i.

The couple shared photos from their nuptials early Sunday morning on social media.

TMZ Sports reported Mahomes' brother, Jackson, served as the best man. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was one of the groomsmen. Kayla Nicole, Kelce's girlfriend, was a bridesmaid.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since high school. The couple has a one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, who served as a flower girl for the ceremony.