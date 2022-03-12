NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles' Gardner Minshew Possible Target for Colts in QB Search

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts could target Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew this offseason if they are unable to land a proven starter, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Minshew has one year remaining on his four-year, $2.7 million contract, so it would be a low-risk move for the Colts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.