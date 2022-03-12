4 Kent State Players Suspended for MAC Title Game After Posting 'F--k Akron' Video

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mid-American Conference announced punishments for four Kent State men's basketball players who appeared in a video in which the phrase "f--k Akron" was repeatedly said.



Kent State is playing Akron for the conference title Saturday with an NCAA tournament bid on the line.

As noted in the statement, DJ Johnson is suspended indefinitely, and Malique Jacobs, Cli'Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins are suspended for the first half of the Akron game.

Only Jacobs has played in this year's conference tournament, but he is a huge loss. Jacobs is the Golden Flash's second-leading scorer this season and top scorer during the tournament.

He's averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and is coming off a 19-point, 10-rebound, five-assist, two-steal performance in a 67-61 win over Ohio in the conference tournament semifinals.

The title game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.