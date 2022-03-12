Saints, Marshon Lattimore Agree to Restructured Contract to Save $18M in Cap Space

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and cornerback Marshon Lattimore agreed to a restructured contract Saturday that will save New Orleans $18.45 million against the salary cap.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the restructure will see the Saints convert Lattimore's base salary into a signing bonus.

Per John Sigler of Saints Wire, Lattimore's cap hit for 2022 dropped from $27.4 million to $8.9 million, and the Saints are now only between $5 million and $7 million over the cap.

Just last year, Lattimore signed a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension, which came just a few months after he restructured his previous contract to save New Orleans some cap space.

The 25-year-old Ohio State product was the No. 11 overall pick in 2017, and since then he has consistently been among the league's top corners.

In five seasons, Lattimore has been named to the Pro Bowl four times, including last year when he finished with a career-high 68 tackles and 19 passes defended to go along with three interceptions in 16 games.

That rivaled his previous best season as a rookie in 2017 when he had 52 tackles, 18 passes defended and a career-high five picks.

All told, Lattimore has racked up 298 tackles, 74 pass breakups and 13 interceptions in 73 career regular-season games, all of which were starts.

He has also appeared in seven playoff games, registering 23 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.

Life after quarterback Drew Brees proved difficult for the Saints last season, as they finished 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs, ending a four-year postseason streak.

In 2022, the Saints will have to get along without longtime head coach Sean Payton, who stepped away from coaching, resulting in the elevation of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to the head job.

The Saints likely won't have much room to make big additions this offseason because of their cap situation, but by restructuring Lattimore's deal, they have a much more palatable number and have put themselves in position to at least make a few roster tweaks.