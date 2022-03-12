Big E Says He Suffered Broken Neck in Hospital Video After WWE SmackDown Injury

Source: WWE.com

Big E suffered a broken neck following an accident during a tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown.

The former WWE champion said in a video on Twitter he has full movement in his extremities, but medical personnel told him his neck is broken:

Big E was teaming up with Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Holland attempted a belly-to-belly suplex on Big E on the outside of the ring, but their timing appeared to be off, and Big E landed on top of his head.

Immediately after the suplex happened, Sheamus got the win by pinning Kingston after a distraction by Butch (formerly known as Pete Dunne).

It's unclear if that was supposed to be the finish or if they wrapped up early because of Big E's injury.

Per Wrestling Inc. on Twitter, Big E was giving fans a thumbs-up in the arena as he was being taken to the locker room on a stretcher.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported that Big E was taken to a local hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, where Friday's show was being held.

Big E and Kingston have been feuding with Sheamus and Holland in recent weeks. Sheamus and Holland destroyed the ATV that Big E received as a gift from his New Day cohort on last week's SmackDown.

After spending four months competing on Raw, Big E returned to SmackDown to reunite with Kingston on Jan. 22.

An official timetable for Big E's recovery has not yet been established. It's unknown if he was going to have a role at WrestleMania 38.