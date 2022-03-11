Report: Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave Extended Through March 19 by MLB

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to extend Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave for seven days through Saturday, March 19.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news on Bauer, who will not report to spring training before the leave is over.

Earlier Friday, Heyman reported Bauer was expected to go on administrative leave as MLB considered a possible suspension:

In February, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office announced Bauer wouldn't face criminal charges on sexual assault allegations. Bauer issued a statement following the news:

MLB is still investigating the allegations.

A woman said Bauer "choked her unconscious multiple times, sodomized her without consent and punched her all over her body" during two sexual encounters in April and May 2021, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. She obtained a temporary restraining order against Bauer in June.

On June 30, 2021, the Pasadena Police Department announced an investigation into the allegations.

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied the allegations in a statement.

In August, the woman's restraining order request was denied by a judge. In addition, the Pasadena Police Department completed its investigation that month and turned the matter over to L.A. County prosecutors.

Last season, Bauer was placed on administrative leave, which was extended nine times. His last appearance for the Dodgers was a start against the San Francisco Giants on June 28.

ESPN's Jeff Passan did a thorough breakdown in February of what may lie ahead for Bauer after news broke that he would not face criminal charges.

For now, Bauer remains on leave as MLB reportedly continues its investigation.