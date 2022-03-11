Cowboys News: Blake Jarwin, Greg Zuerlein Released Ahead of Free Agency

AP Photo/Jim Mone

The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with tight end Blake Jarwin and kicker Greg Zuerlein ahead of free agency.

Per Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website, Dallas released Zuerlein and gave Jarwin a waived/injured designation.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News gave more context on the Jarwin release:

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News did the same for Zuerlein:

After Jarwin signed a long-term deal with Dallas before the 2020 season, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams and was lost for the year.

He returned in 2021 but sat behind Dalton Schultz on the depth chart. Jarwin recorded 11 catches for 96 yards and two scores in eight appearances (five starts) last year.

Schultz had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He will be back in 2022 after Dallas placed the franchise tag on the ex-Stanford star.

Zuerlein has been in the NFL for 10 years: eight with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and two with Dallas.

His booming leg has helped him make 38 of 69 career field goals from 50-plus yards, including attempts from 60 and 61 yards. Zuerlein has struggled from that distance for Dallas, though, making just five of 14 field-goal attempts from 50 or more yards.

Last year, Zuerlein made 29 of his 35 field-goal attempts and 42 of 48 extra points.

Now the reigning NFC East champions will be in the market for a new backup tight end and kicker with free agency set to begin Wednesday and the NFL draft beginning April 28.