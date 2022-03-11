Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor's Boxing in Workout Video 'Embarrassing'

Warren Little/Getty Images

Jake Paul offered some not-so-constructive criticism of Conor McGregor after watching one of the UFC's stars workout videos.

In an Instagram Story, Paul shared a clip of McGregor boxing and called it "embarrassing":

McGregor uploaded the original video to social media, and Paul wasn't the only one to highlight some flaws in his technique:

McGregor's only foray into boxing to date ended in a TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Although he arguably exceeded expectations on the night, that was down partially to how low the bar had been for him against a legendary boxer.

By knocking out Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Paul showed how mixed martial arts skills don't immediately translate to the boxing ring. The 25-year-old also possesses enough power to send his opponent to the mat when he gets an opening.

So far, McGregor and Paul have been limited to exchanging verbal jabs. If this rivalry ever takes the next step, McGregor won't want to take the social media star too lightly.