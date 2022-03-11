Patriots Rumors: Allen Robinson, D.J. Chark Among WRs That Interest NE in Free Agency

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The New England Patriots are reportedly in the market for wide receivers in free agency this offseason and have shown interest in several of them.

According to Evan Lazar of CLNS Media, Allen Robinson, D.J. Chark, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Jakeem Grant are all on the Pats' radar.

New England has not had a 1,000-yard receiver in either of the past two seasons since quarterback Tom Brady's departure.

