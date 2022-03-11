Chandler Jones Rumors: Seahawks, Broncos, More Interested in Star in NFL Free Agency

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are all showing interest in veteran pass-rusher Chandler Jones, according to The Game Day NFL's Jordan Schultz.

The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles are in the mix, too, per Schultz.

The Arizona Cardinals declined to use the franchise tag on Jones, thus paving the way for him to hit the open market. Schultz reported the four-time Pro Bowler could earn between $15 million and $18 million on his next deal.

Between 2015 and 2019, Jones averaged 14.5 sacks per season and earned two All-Pro nods. He was limited to five games in 2020 because of biceps surgery. The 32-year-old returned in 2021 and finished with 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in 15 games.

Sports Illustrated's Gary Gramling and Conor Orr ranked him as the third-best free agent on the market:

"While teams were able to take advantage of a depressed market last year to grab elite pass rushers at bargain-basement prices, Jones will provide a fascinating litmus test as to how much teams will be willing to spend. As one GM put it: He’s older, but he’s elite, and there’s an exceptional draft class coming down the pike. On one hand, this could make for the value buy of the offseason. On the other, Jones is smart enough to know his worth and could cost a pretty penny if win-now clubs aren’t interested in developing an edge from scratch."

The 2022 NFL draft class is flush with high-ceiling pass-rushers.

On Bleacher Report's newest big board, three edge players (Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Purdue's George Karlaftis and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson) occupy spots in the top 10. Hutchinson's Wolverines teammate David Ojabo cracks the list at No. 26.

That kind of depth isn't there in free agency. Beyond Jones and Von Miller, there's some buyer beware with Jadeveon Clowney, Randy Gregory, Haason Reddick and Melvin Ingram III.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears agreed to a deal sending Khalil Mack to L.A. Mack is no longer an option for general managers looking to strengthen their front seven.

A team with Super Bowl aspirations probably won't be in a position to select Thibodeaux, Karlaftis or Hutchinson without trading up in the first round. Any rookie comes with a level of risk, too, because of the inexperience at the pro level.

As much as this is a buyer's market for edge-rushers, Jones should still be poised to cash in this spring.