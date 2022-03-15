Jordan Hicks, Vikings Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract Worth Up to $12M

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

After being released by the Arizona Cardinals on March 9, linebacker Jordan Hicks has reportedly found his new team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Hicks agreed to a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Inside the Birds' Adam Caplan, the deal is for two years and $10 million with $6.5 million in guaranteed money. The contract can also be worth up to $12 million with incentives.

Hicks had a strong 2021 season, finishing with four sacks and 116 tackles. However, Arizona decided to release him to open up some more playing time for 2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins.

Hicks joined the Cardinals in 2019 and posted three straight 100-plus tackle seasons. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft.

The move is a timely one for the Vikings, who are facing the prospect of potential offseason departures at linebacker. While Eric Kendricks is an entrenched centerpiece of the linebacking corps, both Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil are unrestricted free agents.

Should either or both of those players walk, Hicks will give Minnesota some much-needed peace of mind.