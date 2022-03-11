Lamarcus Joyner, Jets Agree to New 1-Year Contract After 2021 Triceps Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Lamarcus Joyner is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, his agent said Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The veteran safety appeared in just one game last season before suffering a triceps injury.

Joyner joined the Jets for the 2021 season on a one-year, $3 million deal after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Raiders. His best seasons came when he was with the Los Angeles Rams from 2014 to '18.

Joyner recorded four interceptions, 25 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five sacks and 305 tackles in 67 games across five seasons with the Rams, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

After two disappointing seasons with the Raiders, Joyner joined the Jets and was projected to build a strong secondary alongside Marcus Maye, but his injury prevented the franchise from seeing what he was truly capable of.

Now that he's back for 2022, he'll have the opportunity to do something that head coach Robert Saleh wanted him to in 2021—mentor the young players in the secondary, including Michael Carter II and Elijah Riley.

The Jets still have a number of positions to address this offseason, but at least Joyner is off the board.

New York finished the 2021 campaign with a 4-13 record to mark its sixth straight losing season. With Joyner on board, the Jets will hope his experience can help clean up the secondary.