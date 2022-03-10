Raiders Rumors: Cory Littleton to be Released After 2 Seasons in Las Vegas

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Cory Littleton's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders is reportedly coming to an end.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders plan on releasing Littleton. The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons in Las Vegas after signing a three-year, $36 million contract in 2020.

Littleton signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Two years later, he developed into the team's full-time starter and recorded over 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons, including a career-high 134 in 2019.

Littleton appeared in all 17 games last year for the Raiders, making 13 starts. He notched 98 total tackles with a fumble recovery and four pass deflections.

The Washington product has never been known for his blitzing as he's never had five or more sacks in a season. The half-sack Littleton recorded last year was the only time he got to the quarterback in two years with Las Vegas. He has a total of nine sacks in his six-year career.

While Littleton is no sack artist, he is an experienced player who can be a tackling machine in the right scheme. He will likely have his fair share of suitors on the open market.

The Raiders will be looking to improve a defense that allowed 337.2 yards per game in 2021. Las Vegas ranked in the bottom-half of the league with just 35 sacks last year. The team also had a hard time creating turnovers, finishing with a league-worst six interceptions and a turnover differential of minus-nine.