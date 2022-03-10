Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III's Hearing Stemming From Fatal Car Crash Postponed

Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool, File

A continuance request was granted to the defense team of former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, which delays the next hearing in his criminal case to May 19.

David Chesnoff, Ruggs' attorney, told ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill he made the request "because there is material that still needs to be reviewed and evidence inspected."

Thursday's hearing was scheduled to determine whether there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial over Ruggs' felony charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving related to the death of Tina Tintor in a Nov. 2 car crash.

Chesnoff told Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that "various inspections" must occur before the case should be allowed to advance.

Ruggs, 23, was released by the Raiders on the same day as the fatal crash.

Police said Ruggs was traveling 156 mph on a Las Vegas roadway while driving with a blood alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit when he struck Tintor's car from behind, which caused it to become engulfed in flames, per Ken Ritter of the Associated Press.

Tintor's dog was also killed in the crash.

Meanwhile, elements of the prosecutors' case also depend on whether they'll have access to medical records for Ruggs' girlfriend, Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington, who was a passenger in his car at the time of the crash and they say she suffered "substantial bodily harm," per Newberg.

Peter Christiansen, Kilgo-Washington's lawyer, wrote in a court filing last week she "maintains her objection" to giving prosecutors her medical information.

If Ruggs is convicted at trial, he'll face a minimum of two years and a maximum of over 50 years in prison, per Ritter. He's also facing a misdemeanor count of gun possession.

The Alabama native was a first-round pick of the Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft. He made 20 appearances for the team across two seasons.