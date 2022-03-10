Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, More to Be Featured as Playable Characters in WWE 2K22

Set Number: X162079 TK1

WWE 2K announced Thursday that 28 additional playable characters will be available as downloadable content in the weeks and months following the release of WWE 2K22.

As part of its announcement, WWE 2K noted that there will be five DLC packs with varying numbers of Superstars in each.

Some of the most notable DLC options include 2022 women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey, YouTube star Logan Paul, musician Machine Gun Kelly and WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam, Yokozuna, The British Bulldog, Mr. T, Cactus Jack, Vader and Rikishi.

Here is a full rundown of the DLC packs and when they will be available:

Banzai Pack (April 26): Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, Omos, Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack (May 17): Cactus Jack, Boogeyman, Vader, Ilja Dragunov, Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack (June 7): Hurricane Helms, Stacy Keibler, A-Kid, Wes Lee, Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack (June 28): Doink The Clown, Ronda Rousey, The British Bulldog, Mr. T, Doudrop, Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack (July 19): Rob Van Dam, Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, LA Knight, Xia Li, Commander Azeez, Sarray

WWE 2K22 already had a stacked roster with over 150 playable characters, but the DLC will flesh out the roster even more with stars of today and yesterday, as well as some interesting oddities.

Rousey is likely the biggest addition since she may be set to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 next month and is back in WWE for the first time in three years.

Paul is also sure to get people talking, as the social media influencer and sometimes boxer will make his WWE in-ring debut when he teams with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania.

WWE 2K22's already strong group of legends will be bolstered with the DLC, as will its women's and NXT rosters.

The initial roster doesn't have a ton of current NXT or NXT UK stars, but with the DLC, fans of WWE's developmental brands can play as the likes of Kacy Catanzaro, NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov, Indi Hartwell, A-Kid, MSK's Wes Lee and Nash Carter, LA Knight and Sarray.

WWE 2K announced that all DLC packs can be purchased separately as part of season pass, plus they are included as part of the deluxe and nWo editions of WWE 2K22.

The deluxe and nWo editions of WWE 2K22 have already been released, but the standard edition will be available to all on Friday.

