Report: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson Eyed for UFC 274; Agreements in Place

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The UFC is reportedly looking to schedule a bout between two struggling lightweight fighters on its May 7 pay-per-view card.

Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson have agreed to a match slated for UFC 274.

Martin noted both fighters are expected to sign the contract soon.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

