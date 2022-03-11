WWE 2K22: Expert Reviews and Impressions From Around the Web

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After more than two years without a new game, the WWE 2K series is back in full force with WWE 2K22.

While those who pre-ordered the deluxe and nWo 4 Life editions of the game have likely dived in already, Friday marks the official release date of WWE 2K22 to everyone across all platforms.

While some gamers may be wary of the latest offering due to the issues WWE 2K20 experienced, early reviews and impressions have been largely positive regarding WWE 2K22.

For those on the fence about buying WWE 2K22 or those who own it and are looking to gather more information before getting started, here is a rundown of reviews from some of the top gaming websites on the internet.

Marcus Stewart of Game Informer

WWE 2K22's tag line is "it hits different," and that is perhaps most apparent when it comes to the new style of gameplay.

Stewart is particularly fond of it, noting that he is "enjoying the gameplay more than I have in the previous 2K titles." He called WWE 2K22 "pick-up-and-play friendly" thanks to the ease of remembering how to do certain moves and the fact that pins and submissions rely on button-mashing.

All of that is in line with what its developers have said leading up to the release of the highly anticipated game.

WWE 2K recently released a video that featured creative director Lynell Jinks and other developers talking over a WWE 2K22 match between Rey Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Like Stewart, one of the developers discussed the new animation and gameplay system, and stressed how much easier it is for less-experienced WWE 2K gamers to jump ring into playing.

One aspect of WWE 2K22 that Stewart was somewhat disappointed in was the Superstar Showcase mode featuring Mysterio, who is the cover athlete.

He felt many of The Master of the 619's greatest career moments and matches were not represented in the mode since WWE 2K22 didn't have access to some of his top opponents such as Kurt Angle, CM Punk, Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes.

Still, Stewart believes there are some positives, including the introduction of mechanics that will help in other areas of the game, as well as the utilization of actual footage of Mysterio's matches.

Dalton Cooper of Game Rant

Cooper calls WWE 2K22 a "massive step forward" for the WWE 2K franchise compared to WWE 2K20, and like Stewart, he believes gameplay is a big reason why.

In his review, he expressed his belief that the controls are "simpler" than previous iterations of the game and make for a more "fast-paced" style of match.

Cooper also called the in-ring action "as solid and polished as it's ever been," while praising the overall look and feel of the characters and animations.

His main gripe related to the long-awaited MyGM mode, which was one of the announced game modes that piqued gamers' interest the most.

General manager mode was hugely popular in past WWE video games, but it has never been offered as part of the WWE 2K series until now.

While there are positive aspects to the mode, including getting to draft and manage a roster, as well as build storylines, Cooper believes there were a couple of major oversights.

Primarily, players are handcuffed when it comes to match types since they can only book variations of singles and tag team matches. Also, each brand has only two titles and no tag team or midcard belts available.

Additionally, gamers can only play through one season of MyGM before having to restart from the beginning with new rosters.

Ben Wilson of GamesRadar

Wilson dubbed WWE 2K22 a "Brock Lesnar-sized improvement" over WWE 2K20 for a few reasons in particular.

He praised the gameplay, face likenesses of the characters and the brand-new MyFaction mode.

MyFaction is essentially WWE 2K's version of Ultimate Team, which is a hugely popular aspect of many of EA Sports' top sports franchises.

Wilson noted that in MyFaction mode, gamers can buy cards to build up a stable of four male and four female Superstars. They can also complete objectives to unlock the currency needed to buy more packs.

In MyFaction and the returning Universe Mode, he believes WWE 2K22 offers gamers some "long-term value."

Wilson also gave a breakdown of some issues he has with WWE 2K22, including some in-game issues such as unresponsive tag team partners, as well as a lack of depth within MyGM.

Some aspects of MyGM were up to par for Wilson, including getting to choose which GM and brand you control and having to adhere to a salary cap as part of the draft.

Much like Cooper, though, he was disappointed with MyGM having a lack of secondary titles and a cap of 50 weeks before restarting.

Ultimately, the reviews suggest WWE 2K22 is far from a perfect game, but it is improved enough from WWE 2K20 to make it worthwhile for wrestling fans.

